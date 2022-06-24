Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

