KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given a $425.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $437.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $320.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in KLA by 25.5% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in KLA by 37.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KLA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,702,000 after buying an additional 98,073 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

