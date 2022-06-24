Kleros Hits Market Capitalization of $18.73 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $18.73 million and approximately $665,186.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kleros has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,289,356 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

