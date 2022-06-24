Klever (KLV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.61 Million

Klever (KLV) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Klever has a market capitalization of $40.36 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

