Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.50

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €55.50 ($58.42) and last traded at €57.22 ($60.23), with a volume of 209844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €55.94 ($58.88).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.67.
About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)
