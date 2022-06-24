Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.50

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €55.50 ($58.42) and last traded at €57.22 ($60.23), with a volume of 209844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €55.94 ($58.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.67.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

