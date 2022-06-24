KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($80.00) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($58.95) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($60.00) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Danske raised KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.60.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.74. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $42.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

