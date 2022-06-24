Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.52. 12,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 690,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 56,818 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 246.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 43,674 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 45.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 183,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,457 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

