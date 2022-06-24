L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.02

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.02 and traded as low as $6.80. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 26,085 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.75%.
L.S. Starrett Company Profile (NYSE:SCX)
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
