L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.86. 3,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,258. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

