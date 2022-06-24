Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Sells $1,729,093.20 in Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) Director Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 163,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $1,729,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 114,889 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $1,315,479.05.

On Thursday, June 16th, Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 237,975 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $2,672,459.25.

LAUR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,495. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,988,000 after buying an additional 23,842,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,165,000 after buying an additional 4,858,080 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,312,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 2,135,548 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,009,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5,507.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,344,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 1,320,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Laureate Education (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

