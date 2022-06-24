Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:LGI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 72,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $22.32.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI)
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.