Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:LGI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 72,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.