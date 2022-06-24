Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,456,000.

IWB stock opened at $211.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

