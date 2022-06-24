Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1,700.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

