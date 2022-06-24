Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $115.48 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

