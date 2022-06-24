Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $31.77 Million Stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Diversified Return International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $31,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIN opened at $48.25 on Friday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01.

