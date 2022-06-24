Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 516,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,243,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,891,000 after purchasing an additional 49,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $229.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.45.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.