Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOMP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KOMP opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $68.86.

