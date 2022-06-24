Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 593 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 22.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.39 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.64.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

