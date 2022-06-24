Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.25

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.85. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 1,215,256 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.51.

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,308,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 338,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 79,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

