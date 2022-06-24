Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $141.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LSI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.20.

LSI opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.81. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Life Storage by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

