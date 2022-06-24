LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $3,897.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,413,729 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

