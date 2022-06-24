Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 84,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,041,341 shares.The stock last traded at $22.18 and had previously closed at $21.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 237,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 63,039 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $2,313,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

