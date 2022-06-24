LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. 409,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,123,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 159,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 90,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 40,705 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

