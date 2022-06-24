loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian Sells 100,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,042,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,353,164.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:LDI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in loanDepot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

