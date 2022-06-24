Loki Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,297.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.87 or 0.05685592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00027217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00264750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00598091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.62 or 0.00561674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00077703 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

