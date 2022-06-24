Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $988.82

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 988.82 ($12.11) and traded as low as GBX 912.50 ($11.18). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 935 ($11.45), with a volume of 17,539 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £280.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 991.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 988.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers personal storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with warehouse space for office furniture, pallets, archives, boxes, eBay, and online retailer stock; and insurance services.

