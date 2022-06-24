Loop Capital Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $22.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

