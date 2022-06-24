Majorel Group Luxembourg’s (0AAP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Majorel Group Luxembourg (LON:0AAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Majorel Group Luxembourg stock opened at GBX 25.99 ($0.32) on Tuesday. Majorel Group Luxembourg has a 12-month low of GBX 24 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 30.55 ($0.37).
Majorel Group Luxembourg Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Majorel Group Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majorel Group Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.