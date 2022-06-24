Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.54. 59,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,309,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

