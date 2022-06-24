Marcus (NYSE:MCS) PT Lowered to $26.00 at B. Riley

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $462.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marcus will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Marcus by 6.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Marcus by 133.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

