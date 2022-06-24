Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.76

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $3.96. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 44,078 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMLP. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.29.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 10,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,871,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,204,206.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,983 shares of company stock valued at $81,426. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,890,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.