Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $142.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.68. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

