Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.54

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.54 and traded as low as $9.91. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 1,193 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLP. State Street Corp grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 578,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

