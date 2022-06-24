MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $908,157.33 and approximately $37,170.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,934.79 or 1.00169694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00038974 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00240444 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00084395 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00116721 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00206594 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

