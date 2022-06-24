Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Insider Acquires $18,600.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) insider Thomas E. Messier acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $18,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 197,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,211.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MDRR opened at $0.87 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
