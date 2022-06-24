Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Insider Acquires $18,600.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) insider Thomas E. Messier acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $18,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 197,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,211.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MDRR opened at $0.87 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDRR Get Rating ) by 169.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

