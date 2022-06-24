Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,074. The stock has a market cap of C$87.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$4.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.07.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

