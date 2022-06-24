Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after buying an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $16,630,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $17,782,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $21.34 on Friday. Merus has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.23. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

