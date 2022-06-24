Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.72 EPS.

Shares of MEI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,342. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.24%.

MEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.