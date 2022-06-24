Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Shares Down 1%

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.25). 112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.26).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.03. The firm has a market cap of £216.72 million and a PE ratio of 17.89.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

