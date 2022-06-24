Minter Network (BIP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $238.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 35% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $238.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00128025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00063964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00013982 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,841,186,723 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.