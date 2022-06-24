Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

UL opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $60.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

