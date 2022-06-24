Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 406 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Tower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after buying an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.21.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $258.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

