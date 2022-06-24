Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 514 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,611,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.49.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.90.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

