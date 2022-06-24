Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 898 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

