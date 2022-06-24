Mizuho Begins Coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $92.53. The stock had a trading volume of 434,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 178,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

