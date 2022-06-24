monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $111.10

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $111.10, but opened at $116.61. monday.com shares last traded at $117.89, with a volume of 652 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.60.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in monday.com by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 3,455.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth approximately $657,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
