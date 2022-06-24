monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $111.10

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $111.10, but opened at $116.61. monday.com shares last traded at $117.89, with a volume of 652 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.60.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in monday.com by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 3,455.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth approximately $657,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

