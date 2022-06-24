Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Decreased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,105,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,299,000 after purchasing an additional 155,893 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 385.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 48,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 116,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

