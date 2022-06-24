Monero Classic Price Up 10.7% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 669.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $2,150.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00606676 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.