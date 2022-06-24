MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$282.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $420.38.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $13.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.73. 37,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.82 and its 200-day moving average is $376.83.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 45.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 195.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

