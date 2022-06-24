MONK (MONK) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MONK (MONK) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0923 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $14,770.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001914 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

